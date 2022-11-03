Half Year 2023 RS Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Rona Alison Fairhead - RS Group plc - Chairman



Well, good morning, and welcome. Thank you, all of you in this room for joining us this morning, and thank you for everybody else who's online. We are here, as you will know, to discuss the first half results for RS Group.



But before we start the results presentation, I just wanted to take a moment to address the announcement that we made this morning about our CEO, Lindsley. Lindsley is not here today because the Board has agreed for him to take a leave of absence from the business due to personal reasons. This is a personal situation, and out of respect for that, I'm not going to get into the details as those are personal matters for Lindsley. However, it is necessary that he takes a leave of absence from the business, and he is being well supported during that time. And as you all know, under Lindsley's leadership, we have built a truly great business.



You will be hearing more about that today, and we are incredibly grateful to David Egan and our entire senior management team, many of whom are here today for stepping up to make sure that