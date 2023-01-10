Q3 2023 RS Group PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning or good afternoon all, and welcome to the RS Group plc Q3 Trading Update. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to David Egan to begin. So David, please go ahead when you are ready.



David John Egan - RS Group plc - Acting CEO, CFO & Director



Thank you, Adam, and good morning. I'm David Egan, acting Chief Executive Officer and also Chief Financial Officer of RS Group. I'm joined on this call by members of our senior management team (technical difficulty) able to take questions at the end of this update.



Welcome to our Q3 trading update to 31 December 2022. This quarter, we have continued to deliver further market share gains with our core industrial customer base. Our people are the greatest assets, and they continue to be brilliant. I, alongside the senior management team, thank everyone for their ongoing hard work. In December, Lindsley Ruth stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of RS Group, and we will miss his humor, knowledge and industry experience. I would like to