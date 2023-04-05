Apr 05, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the RS Group plc Q4 Trading Update. My name is Alex. I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over to your host, Simon Pryce, Chief Executive Officer, to begin. Please go ahead.
Simon Pryce - RS Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
Thanks, Alex. Good morning, everyone. I'm Simon Pryce, the recently appointed Chief Executive at RS, and it's great to meet you all, albeit remotely, and I look forward to meeting many more of you in person over the next few months.
This is principally a 2023 trading update on what's been another year of good performance and strategic progress at RS. So you'll hear mostly from David about that. But as it's my first week, I thought it would be helpful to share with you why I'm so excited to have been given the opportunity to join RS and, with David and the rest of the team, lead the group in the next stage of its exciting evolution.
I've been an indirect customer of RS around the globe for over 20 years, and I've always been a long-term admirer
Full Year 2023 RS Group PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Call Transcript
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...