Apr 05, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Simon Pryce - RS Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Alex. Good morning, everyone. I'm Simon Pryce, the recently appointed Chief Executive at RS, and it's great to meet you all, albeit remotely, and I look forward to meeting many more of you in person over the next few months.



This is principally a 2023 trading update on what's been another year of good performance and strategic progress at RS. So you'll hear mostly from David about that. But as it's my first week, I thought it would be helpful to share with you why I'm so excited to have been given the opportunity to join RS and, with David and the rest of the team, lead the group in the next stage of its exciting evolution.



I've been an indirect customer of RS around the globe for over 20 years, and I've always been a long-term admirer