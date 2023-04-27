Apr 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Simon Pryce - RS Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this conference call on our proposed acquisition of Distrelec. I'm Simon Pryce, CEO of RS Group, and I'm joined by David Egan, our CFO; and by Pete Malpas, our President of EMEA. We've uploaded this short presentation on to our website, and you'll be able to access it under the Investor Relations section, which is www.rsgroup.com/investors or alternatively contact Lucy or Sofie in the IR function.



So moving on to Slide 3. Hopefully, this demonstrates that Distrelec meets all of RS' acquisition criteria. I think you've probably seen the venn diagram on the left-hand side of this slide before, but it emphasizes that in assessing acquisitions, we look at 3 things. We look for a good cultural fit. It goes without saying that we look for sound risk-adjusted value creation economics. And most importantly, we look for a good strategic fit.



Taking each of those (inaudible) in order and moving anticlockwise, the Distrelec high