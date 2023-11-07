Half Year 2024 RS Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Simon Pryce - RS Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you for attending this morning, and thank you for your continuing interest in the RS Group, and welcome to our interim results presentation for the 6-month period ended the 30th of September 2023, which was my first 6 months as CEO. For those joining physically, I'd just like to point out the fire exits at the side in the back of the room. There is no scheduled fire alarm today. So if the alarm does sound, please make your way to the fire exit and follow the instructions of the fire marshals.



So I've been CEO at RS for 7 months now. And as you can tell from our headline numbers, at one level, it's -- sorry, -- can you just go back one slide, please? That one. They're same; they're all really exciting stuff. As you can tell from our headline numbers that we'll talk about in a minute, it's been relatively challenging. But what you won't be able to see in the numbers, what you'll hopefully pick up throughout this presentation today is that it's been a dynamic and very exciting 6 months for me personally. And what I'd hoped