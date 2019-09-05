Half Year 2019 Econocom Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2019 / NTS GMT

Angel Benguigui - Econocom Group SE - Group Finance Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for being with us here today with Econocom. My name is Ãngel Benguigui. I'm the Chief Financial Officer of the Econocom Group, have been so since the 15th of April for roughly 4 months, but I've been with the group for over 13 years, mostly with responsibilities in Spain.



Today, we're going to give you a presentation in 3 parts. First of all, the quantitative results that I'm going to present, then a presentation, a message from our Chairman and CEO, Jean-Louis Bouchard. And finally, an outlook by our Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Julie Verlingue.



So let's start immediately with figures for the first half of 2019. Regarding the figures, I'll simply confirm what we'd already said at the end of July because there hasn't been any change. Just to give you some extra explanations about a few items or a few figures, figures that we consider to be key. First of all, revenue is a key figure, EUR 1,238 million, up 2.9% like-for-like compared to last year, 1.6% of which organic. Second key figure,