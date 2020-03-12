Full Year 2019 Econocom Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / NTS GMT

Bruno Grossi - Econocom Group SE - MD of Strategy & Acquisitions and Executive Director



(foreign language) So good morning, ladies, good morning, gentlemen, and welcome to all of you to this venue which should let us comply with the Health Ministry's recommendations. I see that you're not very disciplined. Normally, we were to keep a safe distance of 1 meter between everyone, but it seems that you are a close-knit group. So anyway, good solidarity.



I also wanted to say hi to those who weren't able to be with us physically this morning or who didn't want to travel, in particular, our Belgian and U.K. friends, who are going to follow this meeting with a slight delay, thanks to the video broadcast that is going to be available at the end of the morning on our website. So you'll be able to rewatch our meeting if you feel like it.



I wanted to use this quick introduction to make a plug. I would like to remind you that in these difficult times, with the health crisis at Econocom, we are one of the best specialists in the quick and sometimes financed implementation of homeworking systems, remote