Epigenomics AG - Special Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Epigenomics conference call regarding today's presentation, quantifying the impact of adherence to screening on colorectal cancer incidence and mortality. (Operator Instructions)



Now I hand the floor over to Frederic Hilke.



Frederic Hilke - Epigenomics AG - IR Officer



Thank you very much. Hello, and welcome to the conference call with Dr. D'Andrea and Dr. Najafzadeh, the lead and senior author, respectively, of the soon-to-be published manuscript describing a new microsimulation model on CRC screening strategies. Both are with me on the line to discuss today's presentation at the 12th European Public Health Conference entitled, quantifying the impact of adherence to screening on colorectal cancer incidence and mortality.



Dr. Elvira D'Andrea received her medical degree and completed a residency in Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Sapienza University of Rome in Italy. She then completed a Master of Public Health in Quantitative Methods at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health