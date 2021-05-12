Q1 2021 Epigenomics AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Frederic Hilke - Epigenomics AG - IR Officer



Thank you very much, Julia. Hello, and welcome to Epigenomics Investor Conference Call. My name is Frederic Hilke. I'm the Investor Relations Manager for Epigenomics. With me on the phone is the CEO of Epigenomics AG, Greg Hamilton.



On today's call, we will discuss the Q1 2021 results. This call is being webcast for anyone who would like to follow the presentation. The link can be found on the Epigenomics website.



