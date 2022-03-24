Q4 2021 Epigenomics AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's conference call annual results 2021. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Frederic Hilke.



Frederic Hilke - Epigenomics AG - IR Officer



Thank you very much, Nadia. Hello, and welcome to Epigenomics' investor conference call. My name is Frederic Hilke. I'm the Investor Relations Manager for Epigenomics. With me on the phone is the CEO of Epigenomics AG, Greg Hamilton. We currently have some issues with the presentation and hope to fix it, but I hope that you all can hear us. So we just move on with our call.



On today's call, we will be discussing the results of the financial year 2021. This call is being webcast for anyone who would like to follow the presentation, hopefully later. The link can be found on the Epigenomics' website.



Before I hand over the presentation to Greg, let me point out some of the user legal information. The following presentation will contain, expressly or implicitly, certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business.