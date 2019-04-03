Apr 03, 2019 / 08:15AM GMT

Cosimo De Carlo - EDAG Engineering Group AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our financial year 2018 earnings call. I'm delighted to guide you through this call. I'm here together with my colleague JÃ¼rgen Vogt, who will give you a detailed overview on our financial figures later on.



Before that, I'd like to give you an overview on the economic environment and the current developments within our industry. Let's start with the global economic trends and the ESP market outlook. As you know, ESP market is mainly depending on 3 dynamics: World economy, global automotive industry and R&D spendings of OEMs and suppliers.



Looking at the world economic situation, we are still in