Q2 2019 EDAG Engineering Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the analyst conference of EDAG AG regarding the presentation of the H1 2019 results. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Cosimo De Carlo, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Cosimo De Carlo - EDAG Engineering Group AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our H1 2019 earnings call. I'm here together with my colleague, Holger Merz, who will give you a detailed view on the figures later on. Before that, please let me give you an overview on the current market development.



The world economy is still facing a high level of uncertainty especially due to the trade war between U.S.A. and China. As a consequence, the IMF has lowered its forecast for 2019 to a growth rate of 3.2%. The growth is expected to pick up in 2020 with an expected rate of 3.5%.



In this environment, our customers are facing numerous challenges. On the one hand side,