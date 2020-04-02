Apr 02, 2020 / 08:15AM GMT

Cosimo De Carlo - EDAG Engineering Group AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our call wherever you are located today. The current situation is special for all of us. Maybe it's even a once in a lifetime situation. However, we are working with full power on the development of our company even in times of a pandemic crisis. So I'm happy that we can present our 2019 figures as well as our view on the current market environment to all of you today.



I'm together with my colleague, Holger Merz, who will give you a detailed overview on our financial figures later on. As usual, we have split our presentation into 3 key points. I will begin with a report on the current market environment. Holger will then present the details of our 2019 figures as well as the outlook. We will be happy to answer all of your questions at the end of the presentation. So let us start with an overview on the economic environment and the current developments within our industry.



It will be no surprise to anyone that the current situation