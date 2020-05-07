Q1 2020 EDAG Engineering Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Cosimo de Carlo, CEO, who will lead you through the conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Cosimo De Carlo - EDAG Engineering Group AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q1 earnings call. I'm here together with my colleague, Holger Merz, who will give you the financial details on the first quarter later on.



As usual, I would like to give you an update on our market environment at the beginning. After the 2 weeks post, during Easter, the majority of development departments have started again their activities at customer facilities or in-home offices. Production in Europe is ramping up again, step-by-step, starting from late April.



During the last weeks, all customers have revised and prioritized their development projects in order to protect liquidity and cash flows. As a result, we can state the