Mar 24, 2021 / NTS GMT

Cosimo De Carlo - EDAG Engineering Group AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our financial year 2020 earning call. I'm here together with my colleague, Holger Merz, who will give you the financial details later on.



Before we start with the presentation on our financial year 2020, please let me give you an update on the cyber attack. I would like to be as transparent as currently possible. On the other hand, I kindly ask you to understand that due to pending investigations, I may not give you all requested answers now.



So let us trace what has happened in chronological order. What exactly happened? In the night of March 13, several companies of EDAG Group fell victim to a coordinated and targeted cyber attack. Our EDAG IT has immediately reacted and contained the attack in close cooperation with external cybersecurity experts. The containment phase has been successful. We are currently investigating the incident with the help of external data forensics. All evidence points to the conclusion that the highly sophisticated malware caused an