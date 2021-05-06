Q1 2021 EDAG Engineering Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / NTS GMT

Cosimo De Carlo - EDAG Engineering Group AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q1 earnings call. I'm here together with my colleague Holger Merz, who will give you the financial details on the first quarter later on.



As usual, I would like to give you an update on our market environment at the beginning. We are experiencing a positive trend in our market since Q3 2020 and as we have already shown in our full year 2020 call on March 24. The trend is backed by an intensifying recovery of the global automotive market. Despite continued interruptions by chip shortages, the remaining uncertainties about the further development of the corona pandemic, global OEMs and their suppliers are posting strong results.



This development transfers into an increased number of requests for quotations at EDAG from international, but also domestic customers. But it's not only about RFQs, we are also having a very strong start into the year 2021 with a better-than-expected January and February, where we were posting revenue and results