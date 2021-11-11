Q3 2021 EDAG Engineering Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Cosimo De Carlo - EDAG Engineering Group AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q3 Earnings Call. I'm here together with my colleague, Holger Merz, who will give you a financial detail on the first 9 months of 2021 later on. As usual, I would like to give you an update on our market environment at the beginning.



Overall, the positive trend in our market since Q3 2020 continued as expected and communicated during our last calls. The global economy recovery continues, although new challenges like supply chain disturbs, availability of raw materials and right inflations arise. The automotive markets are heavily impacted by supply chain restraints. Recent forecasts say that about 10 million, 11 million cars cannot be built in 2021 due to the lack of parts. So how does the environment transfers into our market for engineering service providers? Short term, we experienced a high level of utilization. This is mainly baked by the strong order intake that we posted in Q2. Moreover, global OEMs keep pushing their technological development for the