Q1 2022 EDAG Engineering Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / NTS GMT

Cosimo De Carlo - EDAG Engineering Group AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q1 earnings call. I'm here together with my colleague Holger Merz, who will give you the financial details on the first quarter later on. As usual, I would like to give you an update on our market environment at the beginning. The global economic development is currently impacted, especially by the war in Ukraine and rising corona restrictions in China. The already disrupted supply chains are pressed even further by lack of preliminary products and the lack of transport capacities. The additional corona restrictions in parts of China are now causing further sometimes significant upheavals in the global supply chains. Moreover, rising energy and commodity prices are fueling inflation to a high degree. This development made the IMF to a lower -- to lower its global economic growth expectations from 2022 to 3.6%.



Looking at the automotive industry, we are experiencing a mixed picture. On the one hand side, supply chain disruptions are affecting