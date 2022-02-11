Full Year 2021 Efecte Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Tatu Paavilainen - Efecte Oyj - Head of Legal



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Efecte's 2021 results webcast. I'm Tatu Paavilainen. I'm here today with Niilo Fredrikson, our CEO; and Steffan Schumacher, our COO.



First, as a disclaimer, we'll be making some forward-looking statements and have a disclaimer for that in the materials. As for today's agenda, we have one full hour for today's webcast. We'll start off with remarks by Niilo. And towards the end of the presentation, Steffan Schumacher will be adding some color on the go-to-market in Europe and beyond.



After the presentation, we'll have the remaining time for the Q&A session. We've traditionally had lots of good questions, so we look forward to that and you can already send out your questions during the presentation using the webcast for those Q&A features. I will then read out the questions out to Niilo and Steffan who will take them.



And with that, we'll have Niilo here and I'll hand it over to you.



Niilo Fredrikson - Efecte Oyj - CEO



Okay. Awesome. Thank you