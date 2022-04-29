Q1 2022 Efecte Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Tatu Paavilainen - Efecte Plc - Head, IR



Welcome, everyone, to Efecte's Q1 webcast. I'm Tatu Paavilainen. I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Efecte. With me today here at Efecte HQ is Niilo Fredrikson, our CEO; and Steffan Schumacher, our COO.



For today's agenda, we'll start off with Niilo's remarks on our Q1 and our strategy execution. Towards the end of the presentation, Steffan will then join in and provide some more color on our international go-to-market.



As usual, after the presentation, we will have the Q&A session. And you can present to your questions already during the presentation using the webcast portal Q&A feature.



And before moving forward, we have a disclaimer in the presentation materials, so please take a look. But with that, I think we are ready to kick off. So Niilo, the stage is yours.



Niilo Fredrikson - Efecte Plc - CEO



Okay, fantastic. Thank you, Tatu, and hello, everyone. Thanks for joining. So where is my clicker? Somebody stole the clicker. There you go. Thank you.



So we'll move on.