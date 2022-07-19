Q2 2022 Efecte Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Lari Nikkanen - Efecte Plc - Legal Counsel, Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Efecte's H1 results webcast. My name is Lari Nikkanen, and with me today is our CEO, Niilo Fredrikson.



During this results webcast, we'll be making some forward-looking statements. We encourage everyone to review the disclaimer from the presentation materials.



With that, I'll hand over to Niilo, who will be presenting Efecte's H1 results.



Niilo Fredrikson - Efecte Plc - CEO



Okay, great. Thank you, Lari.



