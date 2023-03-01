Q4 2022 Efecte Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Lari Nikkanen - Efecte Plc - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Efecte's 2022 financial results webcast. My name is Lari Nikkanen. And with me today are our CEO, Niilo Fredrikson; and our COO, Steffan Schumacher.



With that, I will hand over to Niilo.



Niilo Fredrikson - Efecte Plc - CEO



All right. Thank you, Lari, and hello, everyone. 2022 was already