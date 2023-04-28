Q1 2023 Efecte Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Lari Nikkanen - Efecte Plc - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Efecte's Q1 2023 results webcast. My name is Lari Nikkanen. And with me today are our CEO, Niilo Fredrikson, and our CPO, Santeri Jussila. Our COO, Steffan Schumacher, will be also joining the Q&A session following our presentation.



During this results webcast, we encourage all participants and investors to review the disclaimer from our presentation materials. As for today's agenda, we have one full hour reserved for this webcast. We'll start with our CEO, Niilo, presenting our Q1 results.



After the presentation, we will have the remaining time for our Q&A session. (Instructions) This session will be also recorded, and a recording of this session will be made available on Efecte's investor website.



With that, I'll hand over to Niilo.



Niilo Fredrikson - Efecte Plc - CEO



Awesome. Thank you, Lari, and hello, everyone. Great to be here. Great to be here to walk you through Efecte's Q1 earnings. It's the first quarter of the year 2023, and as I'm sure