Q2 2023 Efecte Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Lari Nikkanen - Efecte Plc - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Efecte's Q2 2023 results webcast. My name is Lari Nikkanen, and with me today are our CEO, Niilo Fredrikson; and our CPO, Santeri Jussila.



During this results webcast, we will be making some forward-looking statements. We encourage all participants and investors to review the disclaimer from our presentation materials.



As for today's agenda, we have one full hour for this webcast. We will start with our CEO, Niilo, presenting our Q2 and H1 results. After the presentation, we will have the remaining time for our Q&A session. Please present your questions at any time using the webcast portal's Q&A feature. We will answer your questions at the end of the presentation.



This session will be also recorded, and a recording of the session will be made available on Efecte's investor website.



With that, I'll hand over to Niilo.



Niilo Fredrikson - Efecte Plc - CEO



Great. Thank you, Lari, and hello, everyone. So as Lari said, what we're going to do is