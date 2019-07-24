Half Year 2019 EFG International AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Jens Brueckner - EFG International AG - Head of IR



We're going to start. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Another very warm welcome to our First Half 2019 Results Presentation on a very warm day, as probably everywhere in Europe, in Zurich this morning. Thank you very much for attending in person, also for the people who joined us via webcast and the conference call.



We will, as usual, start the presentation with the statements of Giorgio Pradelli, our CEO, who's present today; and Dimitris Politis, our CFO. And then afterwards, we have enough time to answer all your questions.



As usual, I'll point out to disclaimer on the second page of the slides. And with no further delay, I hand over to Giorgio for his introduction. Thank you.



Piergiorgio Pradelli - EFG International AG - CEO



Thank you, Jens. Good morning. And also from my side, I'd like to welcome you here in Zurich and who is on the phone and via webcast. As Jens already anticipated, I will have a short overview in the next few pages about the key highlights of the first half results