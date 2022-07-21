Jul 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Jens Brueckner - EFG International AG - Head of IR
A very warm welcome to the presentation of EFG International's First Half 2022 results. It's great to see in the room some familiar faces again, so it's for the first time again the opportunity to have at least a couple of people present.
Today, we have obviously from the management team Giorgio Pradelli, CEO of EFG International; and Dimitris Politis, CFO and Deputy CEO of EFG International. As usual, we will have presentations from both gentlemen and afterwards we have enough time for Q&A as well.
So with all that and pointing out that the disclaimer of the presentation has been read, I hand over to Giorgio. Thank you.
Piergiorgio Pradelli - EFG International AG - CEO & Co-Chairman of Sustainability Advisory Board
Thank you, Jens, and good morning. Good morning, everyone. Actually, as Jens said, we are very pleased to, after 3 years, to have again a meeting in person. So we welcome everybody who took the time to attend in person. And clearly, we also welcome everybody who's attending
Half Year 2022 EFG International AG Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...