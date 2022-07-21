Half Year 2022 EFG International AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Jens Brueckner - EFG International AG - Head of IR



A very warm welcome to the presentation of EFG International's First Half 2022 results. It's great to see in the room some familiar faces again, so it's for the first time again the opportunity to have at least a couple of people present.



Today, we have obviously from the management team Giorgio Pradelli, CEO of EFG International; and Dimitris Politis, CFO and Deputy CEO of EFG International. As usual, we will have presentations from both gentlemen and afterwards we have enough time for Q&A as well.



So with all that and pointing out that the disclaimer of the presentation has been read, I hand over to Giorgio. Thank you.



Piergiorgio Pradelli - EFG International AG - CEO & Co-Chairman of Sustainability Advisory Board



Thank you, Jens, and good morning. Good morning, everyone. Actually, as Jens said, we are very pleased to, after 3 years, to have again a meeting in person. So we welcome everybody who took the time to attend in person. And clearly, we also welcome everybody who's attending