Jan 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Nicklas Westerholm - Egetis Therapeutics AB - CEO



Thank you very much, operator. Good afternoon and good morning to everyone on the call. And a warm welcome to this update by Egetis Therapeutics with focus on Emcitate and this morning's announcement. Please note that the slides used during today's webcast could also be found at the company's website.



Next slide, please. And next slide. So we're now on slide number 3.



For those I haven't had the privilege to meet, I am Nicklas Westerholm, the CEO of Egetis Therapeutics. With me today, I also have Kristina SjÃ¶blom Nygren, Chief Medical Officer; Yilmaz Mahshid, Chief Financial Officer; Christian Sonesson, VP, Product Strategy and Development; Henrik Krook, VP Commercial Operations; and Peder Walberg, Operating Director of the Board.



Next slide please. The agenda will be as follows. We will start with providing an overview of Egetis Therapeutics and our lead candidate, Emcitate. We will then of course focus on the positive announcement this morning where we have concluded that demonstrating a treatment effect on T3 levels in MCT8