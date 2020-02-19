Half Year 2020 EBOS Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EBOS Group Limited First Half FY '20 Interim Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, the 20th February 2020. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. John Cullity, CEO, EBOS Group. Please go ahead, John.



John Cullity - EBOS Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, Reth. And welcome, everyone to the presentation of our first half results for FY 2020. I'm joined this morning by Shaun Hughes, our CFO. The first half has seen a very significant uplift in both our revenues and profits, and we are very pleased to deliver financial results that indicate the group's long-standing strategy of investing for growth and focusing on cash flow to deliver strong returns for our shareholders. I should point out that our reported numbers today incorporate the new accounting standard on leases, which does result in a higher reported EBITDA, but a lower NPAT.



For the purpose of this presentation, I will focus on our underlying