Preliminary 2020 EBOS Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

John Cullity - EBOS Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, Christian, and welcome, everyone, to the EBOS 2020 full year results presentation. My name is John Cullity, the CEO of EBOS, and I'm joined this morning by Leonard Hansen, our acting CFO; and also Martin Krauskopf, our GM for Investor Relations.



Before we start, I should point out that the results are expressed in Australian dollars, unless otherwise noted. We also refer in the presentation to both statutory results and underlying results. The underlying results for FY '20 exclude the impact of IFRS 16 leases as well as some one-off costs the group incurred on M&A activity. The commentary this morning will be