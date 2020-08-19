Preliminary 2020 EBOS Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EBOS Group Limited FY '20 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, the 28th of August 2020.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. John Cullity, CEO of EBOS Group. Please go ahead, John.
John Cullity - EBOS Group Limited - CEO
Thank you, Christian, and welcome, everyone, to the EBOS 2020 full year results presentation. My name is John Cullity, the CEO of EBOS, and I'm joined this morning by Leonard Hansen, our acting CFO; and also Martin Krauskopf, our GM for Investor Relations.
Before we start, I should point out that the results are expressed in Australian dollars, unless otherwise noted. We also refer in the presentation to both statutory results and underlying results. The underlying results for FY '20 exclude the impact of IFRS 16 leases as well as some one-off costs the group incurred on M&A activity. The commentary this morning will be
