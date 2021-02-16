Half Year 2021 EBOS Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Thank you, Kevin, and welcome, everyone, to EBOS Group's Half Year 2021 Results Presentation. My name is John Cullity. I'm the CEO for EBOS Group. And I'm joined this morning by Leonard Hansen, our acting CFO; and Martin Krauskopf, our GM for Investor Relations. I'm very pleased to report that EBOS' strong performance has continued with another record result and double-digit earnings growth, driven by both our Healthcare and Animal Care segments.



Before we go through this morning's presentation, I should point out the following points. The results are expressed in Australian dollars, unless otherwise noted. The presentation refers to both