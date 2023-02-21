Half Year 2023 EBOS Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

John Cullity - EBOS Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, Michelle, and welcome, everyone, to EBOS Group's half year 2023 results presentation. My name is John Cullity, CEO of the Group; and I'm joined this morning by both Leonard Hansen, our CFO; and Martin Krauskopf, our EGM for Strategy, M&A and Investor Relations.



I'm very pleased to report that EBOS has achieved another record half year result driven by strong organic growth as well as benefiting from a significant contribution from acquisitions completed in the prior year, including LifeHealthcare, which performed in line with expectations. The strength and diversity of our portfolio is reflected in the result with both our