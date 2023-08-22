Full Year 2023 EBOS Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to EBOS Group Limited FY '23 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) again, I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, the 23rd of August 2023. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. John Cullity, CEO, EBOS Group. Please go ahead, John. Thank you.



John Cullity - EBOS Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, Maggie, and welcome, everyone, to EBOS Group's Full Year 2023 Results Presentation. My name is John Cullity, I'm the CEO for the EBOS Group, and I'm joined this morning by both Leonard Hansen, our CFO; and Martin Krauskopf, our EGM for Strategy, M&A and Investor Relations.



I'm very pleased to report that EBOS has achieved another record result driven by both organic growth and acquisitions completed in the prior year, particularly our LifeHealthcare business. The defensive and diversified nature of our portfolio of businesses is reflected in the result with both our Healthcare and Animal Care segments delivering double-digit underlying