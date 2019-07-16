Q2 2019 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Okay. Welcome, everyone, to Elanders' quarterly call. It's Magnus Nilsson speaking; and together with me is also AndrÃ©as Wikner, our CFO. I will start by going to #2 in the -- Page #2 in the presentation and talk about the numbers for the second quarter and the first 6 months. And I will make my comments based on excluding IFRS 16 to make it more easy to compare the numbers.



So if we start, look at the second quarter and net sales, the net sales for second quarter was SEK 2.72 billion compared to SEK 2.61 billion, 2018. Our EBITA results went up to SEK 122 million compared to SEK 116 million. And we also continued to have a rather strong operating cash flow, that was positive SEK 77 million compared to SEK 127 million the year before.