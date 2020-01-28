Q4 2019 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Yes, welcome, everyone. This is Magnus Nilsson, and together with me is also AndrÃ©as Wikner, Elanders' CFO. And I will now start with our presentation. And for you those who have the presentation, I will now move to Slide #5, because the first slide is more about general information about Elanders.

So I will start to talk about how it looks on the market for our big -- our biggest customer segment.



So I will start to talk about how it looks on the market for our big -- our biggest customer segment. And if we start with Automotive, which the primary market for Elanders is in Europe. We have seen a slight negative trend for car sales volumes in Europe, and we can also see the same trend for Elanders, even if our product mix are helping us to balance some of the downtrend. But we could see that, especially December was particularly slow, and that was because lots of our main