Jan 28, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone. Welcome to the Elanders conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Magnus Nilsson, CEO of Elanders. Please go ahead.
Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Yes, welcome, everyone. This is Magnus Nilsson, and together with me is also AndrÃ©as Wikner, Elanders' CFO. And I will now start with our presentation. And for you those who have the presentation, I will now move to Slide #5, because the first slide is more about general information about Elanders.
So I will start to talk about how it looks on the market for our big -- our biggest customer segment. And if we start with Automotive, which the primary market for Elanders is in Europe. We have seen a slight negative trend for car sales volumes in Europe, and we can also see the same trend for Elanders, even if our product mix are helping us to balance some of the downtrend. But we could see that, especially December was particularly slow, and that was because lots of our main
Q4 2019 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 28, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...