Q1 2020 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Elanders AB conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Magnus Nilsson. Over to you, sir.



Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. This is Magnus Nilsson, CEO of Elanders. And together with me, I have AndrÃÂ©as Wikner, our CFO.



For you that have the presentation material, I will go to Slide #5 and talk about our different market segments.



If we start looking at Automotive, we can see that car sales volume is going down dramatically because of the coronavirus. And there was also a lack of component, which have forced the car manufacturers to close down their factories.



And this trend we could see in the second half of March and for they have now closed almost all April as well, the majority of the car manufacturers.



And as an example, you can also see drop down of sales went down by 15% in the first quarter. But most of the car manufacturers have now announced that