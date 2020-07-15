Q2 2020 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. This is Magnus Nilsson, the CEO of Elanders, and together with me, I also have AndrÃ©as Wikner, our CFO.



I will now go directly to Slide #5 in our presentation to go through the development for different customer segments during the second quarter.



And if we start to look at Automotive. Automotive was affected heavily in the second quarter and the majority of our customers closed down their factories in April, and then they started up slowly in May. And in June, we could see the start of a bigger recovery and now are all our customers' factories up and running again. But still with a bit lower volumes than before the COVID-19 outbreak.



If we then look at Electronics. In Electronics, we had another trend and we were affected much less