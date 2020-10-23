Nine Months 2020 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. Hi, everyone. This is Magnus Nilsson, and together with me here, I also have AndrÃ©as Wikner, the CFO of Elanders Group.



And I will now start my presentation, and I will now go directly to Slide #5 and talk about the results in the third quarter. The result in the third quarter was actually the best quarter we have had, and we achieved an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.8% compared to 5.6% a year before. And our result before tax increased to 25%.



In the third quarter, we could see an increased activity from our customers when it comes to request for quotes, especially in the Fashion & Lifestyle segment. And we could also see that our saving actions in 2019 resulted in improved margins for our business area Supply Chain Solutions when sales came back to more