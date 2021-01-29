Q4 2020 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Elanders AB conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to CEO, Magnus Nilsson. Please go ahead, sir.



Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. And together here with me is also AndrÃ©as Wikner, our CFO. And I will start directly to go to our presentation, and I will go to Slide #5, where I will talk about the results for our fourth quarter and also our yearly results.



After a very strong third quarter, we actually managed to perform even better in the fourth quarter, and we achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.9% compared to 5.8% the year before, which means that we achieved a result that was actually 51% higher than last year.



The strong recovery in demand and supply chain solutions, combined with the actions we made in 2019 to lower our cost base and also to improve our productivity, was the biggest driver for the improved result in the fourth quarter. But also Print & Packaging