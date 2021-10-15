Q3 2021 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 15, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Elanders AB conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Magnus Nilsson. Please go ahead.



Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. And together with me on this phone conference, I also have AndrÃ©as Wikner, Elanders' CFO.



And I will now go directly to Slide #5 in our presentation and talk about the -- our performance in the third quarter of 2021.



The shortage of semiconductors created lots of disturbances in the production for several of our customers, and this created big fluctuations in the demands, which was changing from one week to another. And these big fluctuations makes it almost impossible for us to adjust our cost structure accordingly, and it's also driving lots of additionally salary costs, and was putting pressure on our margins and then especially in the Supply Chain Solutions area.



The negative impact was especially impacting our result in July and August when lots