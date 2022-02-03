Q4 2021 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. This is Magnus Nilsson, CEO of Elanders. And together with me, I have also AndrÃ©as Wikner, CFO of Elanders AB.



I will now go directly to Slide #3 in our presentation to talk about 4 major growth areas that we have identified and that will be our focus areas going forward. The first one is e-commerce, where we can continue to see a very stable growth and also very high activity when it comes to request from both existing and new customers. (inaudible) e-commerce actually contributing with 2 growth factors. Number one is the underlying market growth that is expected to be around 10% the coming 5 years per year in both Europe and North America. The second growth factor is that when one of our customers goes from retail to e-commerce, it will have turnover for us