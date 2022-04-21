Q1 2022 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Thank you. Welcome, everyone. Yes, this is Magnus Nilsson speaking and together with me, I also have Andreas Wikner, our CFO. And I will start now with our presentation, and I will now go directly to Slide #4 and talk about 4 major growth areas that we have identified and that will be our focus areas going forward. The first one is e-commerce, where we can continue to see a very stable growth and also very high activity when it comes to requests from both existing and new customers. And for Elanders, its e-commerce actually contributing with 2 growth factors.



Number one is the underlying market growth that expects to be around 10% yearly in the coming 5 years both in Europe and North America. And the second growth factor is that when a customer goes from retail to e-commerce,