Q1 2022 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Elanders AB conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Magnus Nilsson, CEO of Elanders. Please go ahead, sir.
Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Thank you. Welcome, everyone. Yes, this is Magnus Nilsson speaking and together with me, I also have Andreas Wikner, our CFO. And I will start now with our presentation, and I will now go directly to Slide #4 and talk about 4 major growth areas that we have identified and that will be our focus areas going forward. The first one is e-commerce, where we can continue to see a very stable growth and also very high activity when it comes to requests from both existing and new customers. And for Elanders, its e-commerce actually contributing with 2 growth factors.
Number one is the underlying market growth that expects to be around 10% yearly in the coming 5 years both in Europe and North America. And the second growth factor is that when a customer goes from retail to e-commerce,
