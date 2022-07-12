Q2 2022 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Elanders AB conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Magnus Nilsson, CEO of Elanders. Please go ahead, sir.



Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. Together with me, I also have AndrÃ©as Wikner, Elanders' CFO. And I will start by going directly to Slide #4 in our presentation and talk about our major growth areas that we have identified. The first one is e-commerce where we can actually continue to see a rather stable demand and high activity when it comes to requests from both existing and new customers. And our focus in this area is to mainly work directly with the brand [owner] because they are focusing on building up their own e-commerce and not be too dependent on e-tailers.



The second growth opportunity is in the area of contract logistics where we can see that companies are continuing to outsource, and the last few years have showed that you can't rely on a global just-in-time supply