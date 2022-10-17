Q3 2022 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. Hi, everyone. It's Magnus Nilsson here speaking. Together with me, I also have AndrÃ©as Wikner, our CFO. Okay. I will go directly to Slide #5 in our presentation and talk about our third quarter. Despite a very complex environment, we could deliver a result that is clearly better than last year, and that is a result of our strategy to continually broaden our customer base and also increase our geographic footprint.



If we then look at the demand from our different customer segments, we could see a very mixed picture in the third quarter, but we managed to compensate the lower demand from some segments with the help of stronger demands from other segments. And we could also continue to see increased cost of fuel and electricity