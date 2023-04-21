Q1 2023 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, Laura. Welcome, everyone, to Elanders conference call. This is Magnus Nilsson speaking. Together with me is also Andreas Wikner, Elanders' CFO. Okay. I will start my presentation for you that are following the presentation material, I will now go directly to Slide #5 and talk about our first quarter.



The market continues to be rather challenging and especially customers that are exposed to consumers shows a decline in demand. It's also a very short visibility when it comes to future demand. On the positive side is that the global supply chain continues to improve, and we can also see that prices for raw materials, fuel and energy have stabilized. But during the first quarter for