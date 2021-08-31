Aug 31, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gail, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Ellaktor Group conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the Ellaktor Group first-half 2021 results. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Efthymios Bouloutas, CEO of Ellaktor Group; Mr. Dimosthenis Revelas, CFO, Ellaktor S.A.; and Mr. Dimitrios Koutsoukos, Director, Business Planning and Investor Relations. Mr. Revelas, you may now proceed.
Dimosthenis Revelas - Ellaktor S.A. - CFO
Thank you. Good afternoon to all, and welcome to Ellaktor's first-half 2021 call. Joining me on today's call, Efthymios Bouloutas, our CEO; and Dimitrios Koutsoukos, Director of Investor Relations and Business Planning.
A press release announcing Ellaktor's financial and operating results for the first six months of 2021 was issued earlier today. For those of you who haven't seen it, it is available on the Investors
Q2 2021 Ellaktor SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 31, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...