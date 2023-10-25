Q3 2023 Embellence Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, and very welcome to the live stream and teleconference of Embellence Group Q3. Before I hand over the floor to CEO, Olle Svensk, and CFO, Karin Liden, I will remind you that there is a possibility to ask questions after the presentation. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. And before further ado, please go ahead.



Olle Svensk - Embellence Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q3 report of Embellence Group. My name is Olle Svensk, and together with me today is Karin Liden, who will present the financials.



So first, a couple of words about Embellence Group. We acquire, own and develop strong brands interior decoration. And in our beautiful (inaudible) brands, we have BorÃ¥stapeter, Cole & Son, Wall&decÃ², Pappelina and Artscape, but also BorÃ¥s Tapetfabrik we produce wallpaper in South of Sweden.



Moving on to the quarter then. We deliver a strong quarter here in Q3. Looking at the geopolitical situation we