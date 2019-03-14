Full Year 2018 Energa SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Aleksander Korsak

Energa SA - Head of IR

* Jacek Koscielniak

Energa SA - VP of Financial Matters & Member of Management Board

* Marek Kasicki

Energa SA - VP, Management Board & Financial Director

* Mariusz Wojciech Gajda

Energa SA - VP, Energa Wytwarzanie

* Piotr Dorawa

Energa SA - President of the Board, Energa-Operator

* Roman Staskiewicz

Energa SA - President of Energa ObrÃ³t



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Pawel Puchalski

Santander Brokerage Poland, Research Division - Head of Equity Research Team

* Robert Maj

IPOPEMA Securities S.A., Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Aleksander Korsak - Energa SA - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Aleksander Korsak, Director for Investment Relations at Energa Group. I would like to welcome