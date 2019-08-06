Half Year 2019 Enav SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Stefano Raffaello Songini - ENAV S.p.A. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning to those of you connecting from the U.S. and welcome ENAV's First Half 2019 Results Call.



Just as a reminder, we are having problems with our systems today, they must have gone on holiday as well. So the presentation will be found in the Italian section of the link we have sent to you inside the date. So the presentation is available there. Bear with us that the systems are not functioning today.



With that, I'm joined here in Rome by Roberta Neri, our Chief Executive Officer; and by Luca Colman, CFO, who will be walking you through the formal presentation. As always, we'll be taking your questions after