May 14, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, this is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ENAV First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stefano Songini, Head of Communication and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Stefano Raffaello Songini - ENAV S.p.A. - Head of IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning to those of you connecting from the U.S., and welcome to ENAV's first quarter 2020 results call.
I'm joined here in Rome by Roberta Neri, our Chief Executive Officer; and Luca Colman, our Chief Financial Officer.
As always, we will walk you through a formal presentation, after which we will be happy to take any questions you should have.
With that, I will hand the call over to Roberta.
Roberta Neri - ENAV S.p.A. - CEO
Thank you, Stefano. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ENAV's first quarter 2020 results call.
Q1 2020 Enav SpA Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...