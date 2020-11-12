Nine Months 2020 Enav SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Vittorio De Domenico -



Thank you, Claudia, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Good morning to those of you connecting from the United States. Welcome everybody to the ENAV 9 Months 2020 Results Call.



I'm joined here by Paolo Simioni, ENAV's CEO; and Luca Colman, ENAV's CFO, that will be running you through the formal presentation. After that, we will be happy to answer your questions.



And with that, I'll leave the floor to Paolo.



Paolo Simioni - ENAV S.p.A. - CEO, Strategic Management Officer & Independent Director



Okay. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to another 9 months' 2020 results call. As you know, in the first 9 months of 2020, the aviation sector has been heavily